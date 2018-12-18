Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.58

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 9422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.73.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C$0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -1.019999968125 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

