Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (TWIN)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWIN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Twin Disc from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $74.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 393,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

