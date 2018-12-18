Oppenheimer Weighs in on XPO Logistics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.49.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,153,000 after purchasing an additional 966,927 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,019.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,593,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,174,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,640,000 after purchasing an additional 721,707 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,380,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.