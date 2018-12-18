Optimal Shelf Availability Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (OSA)

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and $1.47 million worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.02277598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00147336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00187509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026688 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026781 BTC.

About Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s launch date was April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 5,777,223,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,565,452 tokens. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC.

Buying and Selling Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

