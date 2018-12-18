Oracle (ORCL) PT Set at $51.00 by UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) received a $51.00 price target from UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCL. Nomura set a $53.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

ORCL stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,115 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 70.9% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

