Oracle (ORCL) Releases Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $0.83-0.85 EPS.

NYSE ORCL opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oracle from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,246,115 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 70.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

