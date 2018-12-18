Oracle (ORCL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of down 0-2% to ~$9.58-9.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.85 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.42.

Oracle stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $174,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,320.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,115. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

