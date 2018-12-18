ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Position Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 90,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 15.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 6.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 9.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBC opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,144.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

