Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORC. ValuEngine upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

NYSE ORC opened at $6.07 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,974,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after buying an additional 672,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

