Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 339.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 132.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 13,375.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

OR opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

