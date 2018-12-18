OurPet’s (OPCO) and Forward Industries (FORD) Head-To-Head Review

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and OurPet’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries 4.31% 8.48% 5.19% OurPet’s 4.19% 9.53% 6.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forward Industries and OurPet’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $24.76 million 0.54 $570,000.00 N/A N/A OurPet’s $28.25 million 0.46 $1.74 million N/A N/A

OurPet’s has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forward Industries and OurPet’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A OurPet’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of OurPet’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Forward Industries has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OurPet’s has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

OurPet’s Company Profile

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements. The company markets and sells its products under the OurPet's, PetZone, Flappy, SmartScoop, EcoPure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, Clipnosis, Go! Cat! Go!, Festiva, Eat, Smarter Toys, petzonebrand.com, and Cosmic Pet brands. It serves mass retailers, pet superstores, regional pet chains, pet catalogues, e-commerce, warehouse club stores, military exchange chains, grocery chains, and pet distributors. The company was formerly known as Napro, Inc. and changed its name to OurPet's Company in March 1998. OurPet's Company was founded in 1985 and is based in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

