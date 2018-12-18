Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 5,061 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco increased its holdings in BB&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 76,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 36.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $199,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

