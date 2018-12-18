Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,767,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,925,000 after purchasing an additional 876,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,289,000 after purchasing an additional 714,331 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 439,826 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total transaction of $116,735.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

NYSE:HCA opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/pacer-advisors-inc-has-2-06-million-position-in-hca-healthcare-inc-hca.html.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.