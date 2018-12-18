Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,699 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, insider James Pieczynski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,580.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $816,284.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,833.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,925 shares of company stock worth $1,625,784 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

