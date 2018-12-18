Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Cormark

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 228.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PONY. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on Painted Pony Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Painted Pony Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.81.

Shares of Painted Pony Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 456,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

