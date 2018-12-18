Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.16 Million in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,993,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Rig UDW by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,010 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,540,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,332,000 after buying an additional 341,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORIG opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Ocean Rig UDW had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($26.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

