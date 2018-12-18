Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 133.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 822.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 130,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 116,758 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,524,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $101,377,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750,007 shares of company stock valued at $249,273,639. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

SYY opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

