Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,069 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,657,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 176,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

SNA opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

