Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Gartner Inc (IT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Gartner by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $260,130.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,693.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $147,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,226 shares of company stock worth $1,070,818 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.10.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.96 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

