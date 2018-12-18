Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,278 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 21,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $3,996,791.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,457.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,659 shares of company stock worth $6,480,510 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.12.

Shares of WAT opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. Waters’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/panagora-asset-management-inc-sells-15278-shares-of-waters-co-wat.html.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.