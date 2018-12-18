PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (PLWTY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG engages in providing supply chain solutions. It offers freight shipping and supply chain management services. The Company transports freight by air and ship, and offers warehousing and distribution services. Panalpina’s air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services. The company also offers ocean freight products comprising full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various special services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. It provides logistics services, including inbound, warehousing, production, distribution, and aftermarket services. Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised PANALPINA WELTT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

PLWTY stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG provides air and ocean freight, and logistics services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS. The company's air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services, as well as virtual cargo airline and e-freight services.

