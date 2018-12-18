Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 28,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,384. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

