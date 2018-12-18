Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ (PRTK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 208.22% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are transferring coverage of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a Buy rating and $18 price target. Paratek received FDA approval for two novel antibiotics. Nuzyra (omadacycline) was approved in both acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Additionally, Seysara (sarecycline) was approved for inflammatory acne, with U.S. commercialization exclusively licensed to Rated) (sub- licensed to Not Rated). Paratek retains Seysara’s ex-U.S. rights.””

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 6,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,817. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a current ratio of 11.39. The company has a market cap of $193.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.55% and a negative net margin of 2,155.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 16,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $160,193.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Loh sold 11,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $74,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,421 shares of company stock valued at $738,227. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,654,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after buying an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,392,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 439,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 153,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.