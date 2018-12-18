Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) & Extended Stay America (STAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 2 6 4 0 2.17 Extended Stay America 0 1 6 0 2.86

Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $31.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.78%. Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 34.20%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.79 billion 1.99 $2.63 billion $2.78 9.94 Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts 17.46% 8.27% 5.06% Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to unaffiliated third parties. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

