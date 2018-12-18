Park National Corp OH Acquires 28 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,122.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total transaction of $2,704,106.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,520.91 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,160.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $778.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,110.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,075.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,096.01.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

