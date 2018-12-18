Patrick Walsh Purchases 6,331 Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CLUB opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $167.17 million, a PE ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 2.28.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Town Sports International had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $110.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 51.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Town Sports International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

