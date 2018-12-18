PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.32

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of CNXN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. 118,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,495. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $658.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNXN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

