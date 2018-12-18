PDC Energy (PDCE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital set a $77.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $73,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $49,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock worth $312,151. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,416,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,328,000 after purchasing an additional 596,642 shares in the last quarter. Ferox Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,317,000 after buying an additional 419,986 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,931,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,564,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,501,000 after buying an additional 395,180 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

