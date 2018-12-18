Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Short Interest Up 202.8% in November

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,781,887 shares, a growth of 202.8% from the November 15th total of 1,909,289 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,468,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th.

In other news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $112,437.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,245,056 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $293,854,000 after buying an additional 160,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,245,056 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $293,854,000 after buying an additional 160,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $286,716,000 after buying an additional 674,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,292,224 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $117,367,000 after buying an additional 236,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,593,969 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,449,000 after buying an additional 1,233,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

