Pecunio Price Tops $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (PCO)

Pecunio (CURRENCY:PCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Pecunio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Pecunio has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Pecunio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pecunio has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.02294017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00149235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00186364 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027163 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027263 BTC.

About Pecunio

Pecunio launched on April 30th, 2018. Pecunio’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Pecunio’s official Twitter account is @Pecun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pecunio’s official website is pecun.io.

Buying and Selling Pecunio

Pecunio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pecunio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pecunio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pecunio using one of the exchanges listed above.

