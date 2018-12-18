Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,610 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 68.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Pegasystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $126,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 5,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $81,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,070.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $630,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 213.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

