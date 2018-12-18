Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Pegasystems has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.30) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -40.0%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. 310,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.68 and a beta of 1.16. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.57 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Weber sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $26,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $630,310. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/pegasystems-inc-pega-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-03.html.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.