Pender Growth Fund (PTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.01

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile (CVE:PTF)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

