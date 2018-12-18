Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.88

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 10349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

The company has a market cap of $468.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is an increase from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $133,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $266,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

