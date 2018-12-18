Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.51 Million

Analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will post $95.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.90 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported sales of $97.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year sales of $359.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.06 million to $362.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $367.79 million, with estimates ranging from $359.46 million to $379.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,418,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,484,000 after purchasing an additional 622,763 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,819,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,674,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 102,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $539.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.