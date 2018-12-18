Penumbra Inc (PEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Penumbra from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $170,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $419,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 195,413 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 725,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after acquiring an additional 151,001 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 217,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,504,000 after acquiring an additional 144,959 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 187,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,365,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,868.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $82.55 and a 1 year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

