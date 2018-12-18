PepsiCo (PEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue through the rest of 2018. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. Further, unfavorable foreign exchange rates are headwinds. However, PepsiCo's shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Moreover, the company posted impressive third-quarter 2018 results, which also marked 11th straight earnings beat. Also, sales outpaced estimates in five of the last seven quarters. Further, strong performances in the company’s international division, propelled by higher revenue growth in developing and emerging markets are encouraging.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

PepsiCo stock opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,823,000 after acquiring an additional 536,023 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,330,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,223,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

