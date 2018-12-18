Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,721 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 73.6% in the third quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $4,757,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $47,818,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 205.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 69,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Perrigo by 130.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Murray S. Kessler bought 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $1,000,418.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,806.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $196,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,015.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

