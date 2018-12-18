Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Boosted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $221,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $375,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 34,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 127,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 945,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

