PG&E Co. (PCG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 639,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.07% of PG&E worth $1,747,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in PG&E by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 154,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus raised shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 53,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of -0.15. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

