Phantomx Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Phantomx has a market cap of $12,632.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.01986161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005945 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003273 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000552 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 34,813,877 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.