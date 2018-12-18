Phocas Financial Corp. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.19% of ASGN worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,307,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,294,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,721,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,059,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.87 per share, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,746.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,950 shares of company stock worth $3,645,425. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ASGN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/phocas-financial-corp-has-8-01-million-holdings-in-asgn-inc-asgn.html.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.