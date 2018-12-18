Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.65% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 369,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 93,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. 36,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.52. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

