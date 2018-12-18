PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.38

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 1272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.71%.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Otterbein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

