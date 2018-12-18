Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,041 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 1,056,348 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $802.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $482,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Short Interest Update” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/playa-hotels-resorts-nv-plya-short-interest-update.html.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.