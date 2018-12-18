Plexus (PLXS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Plexus has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $771.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.98 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 17,050 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,008,337.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 9,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $528,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,550 shares of company stock worth $2,231,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,366,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,968,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,366,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,968,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,971,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,876,000 after buying an additional 67,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

