Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

PSTI opened at $0.87 on Monday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $320,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 337.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 964.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 157,816 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,892,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

