Plus500 Ltd (PLUS) Insider Alon Gonen Sells 2,250,000 Shares

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) insider Alon Gonen sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.16), for a total transaction of £31,275,000 ($40,866,326.93).

PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,292 ($16.88) on Tuesday. Plus500 Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 414.79 ($5.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,324 ($17.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,491 ($32.55) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

