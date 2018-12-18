PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 66,401 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,401 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baytex Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,159,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 3,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,172,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,957,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTE shares. ValuEngine cut Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of BTE opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $975.11 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Baytex Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

