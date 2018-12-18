Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.17 Million Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.61% of Entercom Communications worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 602.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 105,174 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 108.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth $2,047,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $2,612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,664.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,165,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,124. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NYSE ETM opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 209.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/point72-asset-management-l-p-has-18-17-million-position-in-entercom-communications-corp-etm.html.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.